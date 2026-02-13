Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Critical Comparison

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guidewire Software and Fastly”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software $1.20 billion 8.84 $69.80 million $1.05 119.09 Fastly $591.99 million 4.05 -$158.06 million ($0.96) -16.71

Analyst Ratings

Guidewire Software has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guidewire Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Guidewire Software and Fastly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software 1 4 12 0 2.65 Fastly 1 6 3 0 2.20

Guidewire Software currently has a consensus target price of $266.64, indicating a potential upside of 113.24%. Fastly has a consensus target price of $11.57, indicating a potential downside of 27.86%. Given Guidewire Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Guidewire Software is more favorable than Fastly.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Guidewire Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Fastly shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Guidewire Software and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software 7.23% 10.15% 5.49% Fastly -23.49% -12.02% -7.83%

Volatility & Risk

Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastly has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guidewire Software beats Fastly on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; and Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes. Further, it provides Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers Guidewire Predict, a P&C-specific machine-learning platform; Guidewire HazardHub that allows insurers to understand, assess, price, and manage property risk; Guidewire Canvas, Guidewire Compare, and Guidewire Explore cloud-native applications; and Guidewire Cyence, a cyber-risk economic modeling product. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. The company offers network services to speed up and optimize the delivery of web and application traffic; device detection and geolocation; content delivery network, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, programmatic control, content compression, reliability features, fanout, domainr, privacy, and modern protocols and performance services; and video/ streaming solutions and services, including live streaming, video on demand, and media shield. It also provides security solutions, such as DDoS protection, next-gen WAF, bot management, API and ATO protection, advanced rate limiting, and compliance services; load balancing; image optimization; transport layer security (TLS), platform TLS, and certainly; and origin connect. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online education, travel and hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

