Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Expand Energy by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Expand Energy by 374.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expand Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXE opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.46. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $126.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Expand Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

