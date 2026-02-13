ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Receives $187.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.50.

ESE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded ESCO Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th.

NYSE:ESE opened at $272.50 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $134.78 and a 12 month high of $291.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.22.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.32. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $289.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $653,970.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,819.32. This represents a 12.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Phillippy sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $823,361.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,673.07. This trade represents a 36.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,699 shares of company stock worth $4,778,734. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 402.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 85,476 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 11,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers’ critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO’s solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

