Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EBKDY. Zacks Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Oddo Bhf cut Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Erste Group Bank AG is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna that operates as a universal bank serving retail, corporate and institutional customers. The group offers a broad range of financial services including deposit-taking, lending, mortgage financing, payment and transaction banking, and wealth management. Erste Group also provides capital markets services, corporate and investment banking solutions, and a range of insurance and pension-linked products through partnerships and subsidiary operations.
Erste Group maintains a significant regional presence beyond Austria, with operations across several Central and Eastern European countries.
