Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2026

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDYGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EBKDY. Zacks Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Oddo Bhf cut Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Erste Group Bank Stock Down 0.8%

EBKDY stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.85. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna that operates as a universal bank serving retail, corporate and institutional customers. The group offers a broad range of financial services including deposit-taking, lending, mortgage financing, payment and transaction banking, and wealth management. Erste Group also provides capital markets services, corporate and investment banking solutions, and a range of insurance and pension-linked products through partnerships and subsidiary operations.

Erste Group maintains a significant regional presence beyond Austria, with operations across several Central and Eastern European countries.

