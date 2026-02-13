Equifax (NYSE:EFX) EVP Jamil Farshchi Sells 6,213 Shares of Stock

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 6,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $1,216,567.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,035,259.16. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jamil Farshchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Jamil Farshchi sold 1,167 shares of Equifax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $233,248.29.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $188.30 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.02 and a 52 week high of $281.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.77 and a 200-day moving average of $226.26.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 469.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,371,000. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 72,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equifax from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 price objective on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.33.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

