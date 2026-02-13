EPR Properties $EPR Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.67% of EPR Properties worth $73,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $404,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,583.66. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

