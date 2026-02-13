EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 17th

Shares of EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Tuesday, February 17th. The 1-16 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 16th.

EpicQuest Education Group International Trading Down 22.5%

EEIQ stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

Get EpicQuest Education Group International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of EpicQuest Education Group International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of EpicQuest Education Group International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EpicQuest Education Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Free Report) by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,081 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of EpicQuest Education Group International worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EpicQuest Education Group International, Inc (NASDAQ: EEIQ) is a U.S.-listed holding company whose primary operations are conducted through its China-based subsidiaries focused on after-school English language immersion programs for K-12 students. The company aims to bridge language gaps by delivering structured English curricula that blend core language skills with cultural enrichment activities. EpicQuest’s model combines in-person instruction at its network of local learning centers with supplemental online resources to reinforce student engagement and learning outcomes.

EpicQuest offers a diverse suite of educational services, including weekday after-school classes, weekend workshops, holiday and summer camps, and study abroad preparation modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.