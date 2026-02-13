Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ETR. TD Cowen began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp set a $102.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.28.

Get Entergy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Trading Up 1.8%

Entergy stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a 52-week low of $75.57 and a 52-week high of $102.94.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,313,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Entergy by 114.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,940,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,459,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,692,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,674 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 5,132.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,558,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,630 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Entergy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Entergy this week:

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.