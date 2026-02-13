Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.0838. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.0993, with a volume of 12,275 shares traded.

Enertopia Stock Down 9.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Enertopia Company Profile

Enertopia Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the West Tonopah (Smoky Valley) Lithium project that consists of 88 lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,760 acers located in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Golden Aria Corp. and changed its name to Enertopia Corp. in February 2010. Enertopia Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kelowna, Canada.

