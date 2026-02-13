Energy Transfer LP $ET Shares Bought by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 56.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,230 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Energy Transfer to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $16,950,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 104,577,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,593,760.85. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.3%

Energy Transfer stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

