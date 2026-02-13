Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.56. 339,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 486,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a market cap of $165.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of -0.39.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company’s scientific approach is centered on proprietary peptide and small‐molecule drug candidates designed to modulate central nervous system pathways. By leveraging targeted delivery and receptor‐specific activity, Eliem seeks to address unmet medical needs in areas such as pain management, spasticity and other debilitating sequelae of spinal cord injury.

The company’s most advanced program, ELI-200, is being investigated as a potential treatment for spasticity and neuropathic pain associated with spinal cord injury.

