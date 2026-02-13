Element Solutions Inc. $ESI Holdings Raised by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Element Solutions accounts for 2.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Element Solutions worth $64,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Element Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 218,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Matthew Liebowitz sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $984,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 117,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,653.80. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. Element Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Element Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company’s solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

