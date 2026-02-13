ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.96 and traded as high as GBX 110. ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 109.18, with a volume of 13,943 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital Group increased their price target on shares of ECO Animal Health Group from GBX 150 to GBX 160 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 160.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.65. The company has a market capitalization of £73.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.05.

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported GBX (0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. ECO Animal Health Group had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

In other news, insider David Hallas acquired 18,348 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 per share, with a total value of £19,999.32. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.

Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.

Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

