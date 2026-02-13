Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.25 and traded as high as C$18.49. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$17.50, with a volume of 49,047 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$286.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.25.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported C($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 19.55%.The firm had revenue of C$45.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst will post 1.4893899 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases primarily central business district and suburban office properties in urban areas throughout Canada. The majority of the company’s real estate portfolio, in terms of revenue generation, is located in the Canadian province of Ontario. The province of Alberta also brings in a sizable percentage of revenue. The company generates nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from mid- to long-term lease agreements with tenants.

