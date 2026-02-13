DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.2125.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCGO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of DocGo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DocGo from $1.60 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $0.71 on Friday. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.96 million. DocGo had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in DocGo by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 2,878,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 987,310 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 878.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 687,911 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocGo by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 541,670 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocGo by 219.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 476,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo, Inc is a U.S.-based integrated healthcare company that delivers on-demand and mobile healthcare services. The company’s business model centers on deploying customized medical clinics paired with a digital care platform to bring primary and acute care directly to patients. Through a combination of telemedicine and over-the-road medical units, DocGo addresses routine medical exams, chronic disease management, occupational health screenings, specialist consultations and urgent care interventions.

In addition to its mobile clinic fleet, DocGo’s digital platform offers 24/7 virtual care, facilitating remote consultations via video, phone or secure messaging.

