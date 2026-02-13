Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.6667.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Diodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Diodes from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised Diodes from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and outlook: Diodes reported better‑than‑expected revenue and EBITDA dynamics and gave strong Q1 guidance plus a new three‑year target framework — the package is credited with the >25% rally. Diodes Shares Climb as AI, Automotive Growth Boosts 4Q, Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: Benchmark raised its price target to $80 and kept a Buy rating; Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy with an $80 target — supports upside expectations tied to AI and automotive end markets. Benchmark price target raise Baird maintains Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Technical signal: Diodes cleared a key RS benchmark (90+), which can attract momentum/quant funds and technical traders. Diodes clears key benchmark, hitting 90-plus RS rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and analysis: Transcripts and slide decks are available; commentary highlights both growth opportunities (AI, automotive) and margin/operational pressures — useful for modeling but mixed in tone. Diodes 2025 Q4 presentation Q4 earnings call transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Media/analysis coverage: Multiple outlets (The Motley Fool, AAII, Yahoo) explain the rally and try to parse whether the move is sustainable; helpful context but not new fundamental data. Why Diodes Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
- Negative Sentiment: Cautious analyst view: Truist raised its target to $67 but assigned a Hold — a signal some investors see as cautionary versus the more bullish firms. Benzinga note on Truist
- Negative Sentiment: Odd short‑interest reporting: Market data entries show anomalous “0 shares” / NaN changes for Feb short interest — likely a reporting quirk rather than meaningful short‑covering, but it creates short‑interest data uncertainty. (No external article.)
Insider Transactions at Diodes
In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $50,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,529.85. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $176,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,795,180.35. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,205 shares of company stock valued at $315,853 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 178,733.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 366,404 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,393,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Diodes by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 145,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 31,013 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Diodes by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Diodes Price Performance
Shares of DIOD opened at $72.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $81.71.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $391.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Diodes’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.
Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.
