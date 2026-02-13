DIMO (DIMO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.55 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One DIMO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and $158.12 thousand worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIMO has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,692.12 or 0.99418497 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO’s launch date was December 11th, 2022. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,242,396 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.org. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. The Reddit community for DIMO is https://reddit.com/r/dimo_network/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DIMO is dimo.org/news.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 422,242,396.8763633 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.01085847 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $162,405.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

