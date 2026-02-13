Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Stock Holdings Cut by Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,157 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $17,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,353,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,718,000 after acquiring an additional 476,529 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,100,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after purchasing an additional 410,267 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,646 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,520,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,559,000 after purchasing an additional 349,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2,407.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 335,614 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT opened at $65.73 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

