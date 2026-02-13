Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.96 and traded as high as C$13.50. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$12.88, with a volume of 61,659 shares.

Dexterra Group Trading Down 4.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$801.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 4.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.7094298 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group is a publicly listed corporation delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada. Powered by people, we bring best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and deliver innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Our activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

