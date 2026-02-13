DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) Releases Earnings Results

DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. DEFSEC Technologies had a negative return on equity of 160.64% and a negative net margin of 195.30%.

DEFSEC Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DFSC stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. DEFSEC Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $2.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DEFSEC Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, DEFSEC Technologies presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About DEFSEC Technologies

DEFSEC develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces. The Company’s current portfolio of offerings includes digitization of tactical forces for real-time shared situational awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users’ smart devices and weapons. Other DEFSEC products include countermeasures against threats such as electronic detection, lasers and drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems, and all come integrated with TAK.

