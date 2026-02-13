Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0698 per share on Friday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This is a 2.8% increase from Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USOY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 158,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,200. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

Get Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF alerts:

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (USOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a put options strategy that emphasizes current income while providing exposure to the price of United States Oil Fund (USO). The underlying fund holds short-term futures contracts on WTI crude oil. USOY was launched on May 9, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.