Daniel Hudson Sells 10,000 Shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,679.86. The trade was a 13.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tidewater Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $67.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.65. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $341.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.84 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 11.14%.Tidewater’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dnb Nor Markets downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore cut their price target on Tidewater from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Tidewater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 401.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tidewater by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tidewater by 4,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc is a leading global provider of offshore marine support vessels, serving the energy sector with a focus on the oil and gas industry. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company operates a diverse fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTSs), crew boats and other specialized vessels designed to support offshore drilling, production and construction activities.

The company’s fleet is equipped to handle a range of maritime services, including the transport of personnel, equipment and bulk materials; anchor handling and mooring operations; and subsea construction support.

