Critical Survey: Cool (NYSE:CLCO) & Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas International and Cool are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orient Overseas International and Cool”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orient Overseas International $10.70 billion N/A $2.58 billion N/A N/A Cool $323.67 million 1.60 $98.14 million $0.60 16.12

Analyst Ratings

Orient Overseas International has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Orient Overseas International and Cool, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orient Overseas International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cool 1 3 0 0 1.75

Profitability

This table compares Orient Overseas International and Cool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orient Overseas International N/A N/A N/A Cool 17.45% 7.94% 2.66%

Dividends

Orient Overseas International pays an annual dividend of $7.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Cool pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cool pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Orient Overseas International has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cool has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Orient Overseas International

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in shipping and logistics software application development; container transport, equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, trucking, ship owning, terminal operating, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; operating of vessels; and provision of corporate and trucking services. In addition, the company offers AI and blockchain digital data on network applications, and platform design services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

