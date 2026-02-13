Corning Incorporated (GLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.
Corning has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corning to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.
Corning Stock Performance
NYSE:GLW opened at $131.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. Corning has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $136.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
More Corning News
Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Corning reported stronger-than-expected 2025 results and disclosed a roughly $6 billion Meta AI fiber contract, which materially increases near‑term demand for its optical fiber & cable business and was the main catalyst for the recent rally. Corning (GLW) Is Up 13.6% After Strong 2025 Results And $6 Billion Meta AI Fiber Deal
- Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share (payable Mar 30; record Feb 27), reinforcing shareholder returns as revenue ramps from AI/telecom projects. Corning Announces Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary notes an “AI moment” for Corning, with fund inflows into AI‑infrastructure beneficiaries boosting demand for GLW stock beyond the fundamental news. Corning Having Its AI Moment, Drawing Inflows
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have raised targets and issued upgrades after results (consensus remains a “Moderate Buy”), but the stock’s valuation now reflects significant growth expectations — important for investors weighing risk/reward. GLW Profile & Analyst Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Several senior executives sold shares in early February (COO Avery Nelson III executed multiple sales totaling thousands of shares). These high‑profile Form 4 filings have triggered headlines and contributed to near‑term selling pressure. SEC filing (Nelson sale of 6,262): Nelson Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Other insider sales include EVP Lewis Steverson (15,366 shares) and VP John Z. Zhang (1,531 shares). Multiple filings amplify concerns among short‑term traders about insider timing, even if sales are for diversification or liquidity. Steverson SEC filing: Steverson Form 4 • Zhang SEC filing: Zhang Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Financial press highlighted the insider selling as a reason for intraday weakness and profit‑taking after the earlier surge. Corning Trading Down 2.5% After Insider Selling
Corning Company Profile
Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.
Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corning
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.