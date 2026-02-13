Corning Incorporated (GLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Corning has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corning to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $131.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. Corning has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $136.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

