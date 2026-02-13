Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $6.86 Million Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 241,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,864,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 122.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gen Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Gen Digital Stock Down 4.5%
NASDAQ:GEN opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $32.22.
Gen Digital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.
Insider Activity at Gen Digital
In related news, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 113,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $3,082,838.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,932,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,662,417.60. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore increased their price objective on Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.
Gen Digital Profile
Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.
Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.
