Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 8,813 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 467,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 5.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $130,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,401,448,000 after buying an additional 541,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,805,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,353,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,158 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,591,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,516,692,000 after acquiring an additional 544,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,090,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,757,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $368.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $380.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%.The company had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. DA Davidson set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha argues TSM has entered an AI era where AI chips now outpace mobile handsets; Nvidia has surpassed Apple as TSM’s largest customer, implying stronger pricing power, higher demand and structurally better margins going forward. Taiwan Semiconductor: Transition From An iPhone To An AI Era

Seeking Alpha argues TSM has entered an AI era where AI chips now outpace mobile handsets; Nvidia has surpassed Apple as TSM’s largest customer, implying stronger pricing power, higher demand and structurally better margins going forward. Positive Sentiment: TSM reported the highest monthly sales in company history, which management linked to sustained AI adoption—this confirms continuing strong demand from major AI customers (notably Nvidia). TSMC CEO C.C. Wei Just Delivered Fantastic News for Nvidia Investors

TSM reported the highest monthly sales in company history, which management linked to sustained AI adoption—this confirms continuing strong demand from major AI customers (notably Nvidia). Positive Sentiment: Benzinga notes TSM hit a 52‑week high after Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating following strong sales—support from a major wirehouse analyst helps near‑term sentiment and flows. Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Hits 52-Week High

Benzinga notes TSM hit a 52‑week high after Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating following strong sales—support from a major wirehouse analyst helps near‑term sentiment and flows. Positive Sentiment: Sector research (Zacks) and industry tallies show semiconductor sales surged in 2025 on AI-driven logic and memory growth—TSM is a primary beneficiary of that cyclical upswing. 4 Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio on Solid Semiconductor Sales Growth

Sector research (Zacks) and industry tallies show semiconductor sales surged in 2025 on AI-driven logic and memory growth—TSM is a primary beneficiary of that cyclical upswing. Positive Sentiment: Investor letters and fund commentary (e.g., Baron Fund) point to a demand boom for TSM‑exposed names, reinforcing momentum among institutional holders. Demand Boom Sent Taiwan Semiconductor Higher

Investor letters and fund commentary (e.g., Baron Fund) point to a demand boom for TSM‑exposed names, reinforcing momentum among institutional holders. Neutral Sentiment: TSM declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9503 per share (annualized yield ~1.0%), payable July 9 with a June 11 record date—a modest income signal but not a major catalyst given the low yield.

TSM declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9503 per share (annualized yield ~1.0%), payable July 9 with a June 11 record date—a modest income signal but not a major catalyst given the low yield. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/flow commentary (MarketBeat) says money is rotating from software into AI infrastructure (chips, testing, packaging, power). That rotation favors TSM long term, though it also shifts attention to broader supply‑chain winners and durability factors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

