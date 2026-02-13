Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 1,203 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Transdigm Group accounts for about 1.8% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $42,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Transdigm Group news, CEO Michael Lisman acquired 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,284.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,047.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,403.34. This trade represents a 41.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total transaction of $5,576,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,712. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,485 shares of company stock worth $331,932,850. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $1,295.73 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,351.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,348.19.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,584.44.

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

