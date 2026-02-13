Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 10,141 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,141 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT opened at $88.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.44 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

