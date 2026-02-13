Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $29,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 15.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 59.6% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 67.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 339.0% in the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Booking from $5,800.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 price target on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on Booking from $7,447.00 to $7,656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,171.56.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,159.10 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,140.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5,242.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,191.15, for a total transaction of $77,867.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,320.05. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total transaction of $4,937,817.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,631,984.10. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,124 shares of company stock worth $16,194,538. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Booking News

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.