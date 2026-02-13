Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,766,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,687,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 92.5% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 344,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,639,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 273,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 719,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,478,000 after purchasing an additional 111,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $312.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.49. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $325.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.25%.Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Advanced Energy Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Energy Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised guidance: AEIS reported Q4 EPS of $1.94 (above estimates) and revenue of $489.4M, with revenue up ~18% YoY and margin expansion cited — management set Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $1.69–$2.19. This is the primary catalyst for the stock lift. Zacks: AEIS Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 beat and raised guidance: AEIS reported Q4 EPS of $1.94 (above estimates) and revenue of $489.4M, with revenue up ~18% YoY and margin expansion cited — management set Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $1.69–$2.19. This is the primary catalyst for the stock lift. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms raised forecasts and price targets after the quarter (Needham, KeyCorp among others), signaling increased Street confidence in upside from AI, data center and industrial end markets. Benzinga: Analysts Increase Forecasts

Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms raised forecasts and price targets after the quarter (Needham, KeyCorp among others), signaling increased Street confidence in upside from AI, data center and industrial end markets. Positive Sentiment: AI / data center exposure highlighted: Coverage and call takeaways emphasize AI-driven demand in data center computing and show management positioning products for higher-value industrial and medical opportunities — supports revenue and margin upside expectations. TipRanks: AI-Fueled Upswing

AI / data center exposure highlighted: Coverage and call takeaways emphasize AI-driven demand in data center computing and show management positioning products for higher-value industrial and medical opportunities — supports revenue and margin upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Investor access / IR events: Company scheduled presentations at Citi, Susquehanna and Morgan Stanley conferences this month — increases visibility and helps transmit the strong quarter to institutional investors. Business Wire: Investor Conferences

Investor access / IR events: Company scheduled presentations at Citi, Susquehanna and Morgan Stanley conferences this month — increases visibility and helps transmit the strong quarter to institutional investors. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on strategy / valuation: Articles note management is eyeing industrial and medical deals while valuation remains elevated — useful context for longer-term thesis but not an immediate catalyst. Yahoo Finance: Industrial & Medical Deals

Coverage on strategy / valuation: Articles note management is eyeing industrial and medical deals while valuation remains elevated — useful context for longer-term thesis but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears anomalous: Recent short-interest entries report zero shares / NaN changes and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure, likely a reporting glitch — not a meaningful signal for positioning.

Short-interest data appears anomalous: Recent short-interest entries report zero shares / NaN changes and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure, likely a reporting glitch — not a meaningful signal for positioning. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst view: Wells Fargo raised its target to $300 but kept an “equal weight” rating, implying limited near-term upside from their perspective (target is roughly in-line or slightly below recent levels). This tempers how bullish some upgrades appear. Benzinga: Wells Fargo Update

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $1,660,221.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,503.12. This trade represents a 24.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $474,714.81. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,801.84. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

