Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $19.40 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 115,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,401,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 69.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
Generac News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Generac this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — multiple firms raised targets this morning (Wells Fargo to $234; TD Cowen to $255), signaling renewed buy-side conviction and supporting upside. Wells Fargo / Benzinga TD Cowen
- Positive Sentiment: Data‑center / AI pivot — management highlighted accelerating demand from hyperscale data centers (C&I sales expected +~30% in 2026) and a growing industrial backlog — the market is revaluing GNRC as an infrastructure play for AI workloads. 247WallStreet
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic actions and capital return — completed Allmand acquisition (adds mobile power capacity) and Board approved a new $500M buyback program, both supportive of faster C&I execution and per‑share metrics. Company press release
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance vs execution — management initiated 2026 guidance (mid‑teens net sales growth; adj. EBITDA ~18–19%), which the market is buying, but execution risk remains as GNRC scales megawatt generator capacity. Company guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 misses and one‑time charges — Q4 adjusted EPS $1.61 and revenue $1.09B missed estimates; GAAP net loss of $24M included a $104.5M legal settlement provision that pressured margins and earnings. Earnings release / 10‑Q style file
- Negative Sentiment: Residential weakness and cash flow pressure — residential sales fell ~23% in Q4 and 2025 free cash flow declined vs prior year; slower outage environment makes near‑term residential recovery uncertain. Quiver / results summary
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Generac Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $215.99 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $229.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.85.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.
About Generac
Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.
Generac’s product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.
