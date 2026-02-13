Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,993,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,127,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,167 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,374,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,698,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,606,694,000 after purchasing an additional 128,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,228,177,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,494,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,654,000 after buying an additional 1,350,593 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,994,431.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,162.35. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,967.12. This represents a 44.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,464 shares of company stock worth $27,553,548. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Arista reported $0.82 EPS vs. $0.75 consensus and revenue of $2.49B vs. $2.38B consensus, with revenue up ~29% YoY and strong margins, giving investors concrete evidence of durable demand. Zacks: ANET Beats Q4

Positive Sentiment: Management issued upbeat revenue guidance — the company guided Q1 revenue near $2.6B and forecasted full-year revenue above Street estimates, citing accelerating AI-driven data center demand; that outlook triggered sizable after-hours buying. Reuters: Arista forecasts upbeat revenue

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support strengthened — Rosenblatt raised its price target and other upgrades/positive notes hit ahead of the print, reinforcing bullish sentiment and likely contributing to increased demand. Yahoo: Rosenblatt Raises PT

Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary and call transcript provide color (Arista 2.0 momentum, network port milestones) that supports long-term thesis but contains execution details investors will parse on the conference call. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Call Transcript

Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity — traders bought tens of thousands of calls ahead of/around the print, which tends to amplify price moves and intraday volatility but is speculative in nature.

Negative Sentiment: EPS guidance was not clearly provided (company released revenue guidance but the EPS line was left blank in the early update), leaving some earnings-forecast uncertainty that could lead to short-term volatility as analysts model margins and share buybacks.

Arista Networks stock opened at $135.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 39.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

