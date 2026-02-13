Contrasting Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) & IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) and Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of IDACORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Evergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Evergy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDACORP and Evergy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.83 billion 4.18 $289.17 million $5.82 24.30 Evergy $5.85 billion 3.18 $873.50 million $3.65 22.11

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than IDACORP. Evergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDACORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for IDACORP and Evergy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 1 1 8 0 2.70 Evergy 0 2 7 1 2.90

IDACORP presently has a consensus target price of $137.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.64%. Evergy has a consensus target price of $83.63, suggesting a potential upside of 3.64%. Given Evergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evergy is more favorable than IDACORP.

Volatility and Risk

IDACORP has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and Evergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 17.59% 9.35% 3.27% Evergy 14.45% 8.66% 2.66%

Dividends

IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. IDACORP pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evergy pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. IDACORP has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Evergy has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Evergy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada. As of December 31, 2023, it had approximately 4,762 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 23 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 11 switching stations; 30 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 186 energized distribution substations; and 29,714 pole-miles of distribution lines, and 131 MW of battery storage, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 633,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, government, and education. It also invests in housing and other real estate tax credit investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

