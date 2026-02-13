comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Short Interest Down 35.2% in January

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,158 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 11,054 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,406 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,406 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of comScore

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in comScore during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of comScore by 15.3% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its stake in comScore by 1.3% during the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of SCOR opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. comScore has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of comScore in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on comScore

About comScore

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc is a global media measurement and analytics company that specializes in delivering insights into consumer behavior across digital, television and theatrical platforms. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, comScore provides data-driven solutions designed to help media companies, advertisers and agencies understand audience engagement and optimize marketing strategies. The company’s analytics offerings enable clients to measure the reach and impact of online content, mobile applications, streaming video, and traditional broadcast media with a unified data view.

The company’s product suite includes Digital Analytix for website and app analytics, Media Metrix for audience measurement, Advertising Analytics for campaign performance tracking, Video Metrix for streaming and online video insights, and theatrical measurement services for box office analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.