COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Upgraded by Lifesci Capital to Strong-Buy Rating

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Compass Point set a $15.00 price objective on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $561.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth $1,662,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at $412,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,011,000. Finally, 22NW LP lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 882,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 236,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, COMPASS Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

