Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. $CTBI Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

CTBI stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $65.79.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky. As the parent of Community Trust Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking services to individuals, families and businesses throughout eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia and northeast Tennessee. With origins dating back to the early 20th century, the organization has built a reputation for supporting community development and regional economic growth across the Appalachian region.

The company’s personal banking offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer installment loans, home equity and mortgage lending, as well as online and mobile banking platforms.

