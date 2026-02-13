Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17), FiscalAI reports. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from Coinbase Global’s conference call:

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase showed durable profitability and diversification, with subscription & services revenue of $2.8B (+23% YoY) and its twelfth consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA profitability, reducing reliance on crypto price swings.

of $2.8B (+23% YoY) and its twelfth consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA profitability, reducing reliance on crypto price swings. The newly launched Everything Exchange is gaining early traction — global trading volume and market share doubled YoY, derivatives and Base hit all-time activity highs, and equities and prediction markets are being rolled out.

is gaining early traction — global trading volume and market share doubled YoY, derivatives and Base hit all-time activity highs, and equities and prediction markets are being rolled out. Stablecoin and payments are a top priority after USDC balances on Coinbase and USDC market cap reached record levels (~$75B); Coinbase plans deeper USDC integrations and sees AI agents beginning to use stablecoins for payments.

Strong capital allocation — $11.3B in cash (≈$14.1B total resources), ongoing weekly Bitcoin purchases, $1.7B of buybacks executed (plus a new $2B authorization) to offset dilution and deploy capital opportunistically.

GAAP results showed a $667M net loss driven by a $718M unrealized loss on the crypto investment portfolio and a $395M loss on strategic investments, while operating expenses rose (acquisition-related costs and higher USDC rewards) and the platform experienced a brief retail outage.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN traded down $12.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,758,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,352,562. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,466.75. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $344,121.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 672,498 shares of company stock valued at $137,109,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 24.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Stirlingshire Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Product innovation — Coinbase launched Agentic (AI) wallets that let autonomous agents hold and trade crypto; this expands product breadth and opens new revenue/ developer use cases. Cointelegraph: AI wallets

Product innovation — Coinbase launched Agentic (AI) wallets that let autonomous agents hold and trade crypto; this expands product breadth and opens new revenue/ developer use cases. Positive Sentiment: Distribution/market‑share tailwinds — Coinbase says it doubled trading volume and crypto trading‑volume market share in 2025 and BusinessWire highlighted the firm delivered on its Q4 outlook; that could support recovery if crypto volumes normalize. BusinessWire: shareholder letter

Distribution/market‑share tailwinds — Coinbase says it doubled trading volume and crypto trading‑volume market share in 2025 and BusinessWire highlighted the firm delivered on its Q4 outlook; that could support recovery if crypto volumes normalize. Positive Sentiment: Product distribution — Interactive Brokers added Coinbase derivatives products to its offering, widening access to Coinbase’s derivatives business and potential fee revenue. FinancialPost: Interactive Brokers

Product distribution — Interactive Brokers added Coinbase derivatives products to its offering, widening access to Coinbase’s derivatives business and potential fee revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Platform changes and marketing — Coinbase is refocusing Base App toward trading (sunsetting some creator features) and ran a high‑profile Super Bowl ad; these move the product mix but have mixed near‑term impact on revenues. Blockonomi: Base App pivot

Platform changes and marketing — Coinbase is refocusing Base App toward trading (sunsetting some creator features) and ran a high‑profile Super Bowl ad; these move the product mix but have mixed near‑term impact on revenues. Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning ahead of earnings — Options markets priced in a sizable post‑earnings swing and analysts were actively revising forecasts; this raises short‑term volatility but not a directional certainty. TipRanks: options move

Market positioning ahead of earnings — Options markets priced in a sizable post‑earnings swing and analysts were actively revising forecasts; this raises short‑term volatility but not a directional certainty. Negative Sentiment: Earnings and revenue miss — Q4 results showed a swing to a loss, EPS of $0.66 vs. $0.83 expected, and revenue of $1.78B vs. ~$1.86B consensus; the print undercut near‑term earnings expectations. WSJ: Q4 loss

Earnings and revenue miss — Q4 results showed a swing to a loss, EPS of $0.66 vs. $0.83 expected, and revenue of $1.78B vs. ~$1.86B consensus; the print undercut near‑term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Service outage — A brief disruption left some customers unable to buy/sell/transfer ahead of earnings, raising operational and reputational concerns. MarketWatch: outage

Service outage — A brief disruption left some customers unable to buy/sell/transfer ahead of earnings, raising operational and reputational concerns. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and downgrades — JPMorgan cut its price target sharply (from $399 to $290) and other shops trimmed targets or ratings ahead of the report, weighing on sentiment. Blockonomi: JPMorgan PT cut

Analyst cuts and downgrades — JPMorgan cut its price target sharply (from $399 to $290) and other shops trimmed targets or ratings ahead of the report, weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CFO Alesia Haas disclosed a large sale (364,600 shares) and reporting surfaced of significant founder/CEO sales, which can amplify investor caution. SEC filing: Haas sale

Insider selling — CFO Alesia Haas disclosed a large sale (364,600 shares) and reporting surfaced of significant founder/CEO sales, which can amplify investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Crypto market weakness & regulatory risk — Bitcoin volatility/weakness reduces fee revenue potential and ongoing regulatory/political frictions (Clarity Act debates, enforcement scrutiny) add structural risk priced into COIN. Cointelegraph: BTC volatility

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. President Capital lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $401.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $340.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.