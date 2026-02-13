Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.79 and traded as high as GBX 89.70. Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 88.40, with a volume of 14,594,623 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on COA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 121.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.76.

Coats is a world-leading Tier 2 manufacturer and trusted partner for the apparel and footwear industries. We deliver essential materials, components, and software solutions that help our customers grow, compete and win.

With over 250 years of industry expertise, we’re shaping the future of the apparel and footwear supply chain through insight-led innovation, impactful sustainability practices, and digital technologies that unlock better product quality, efficiency and performance.

Headquartered in the UK, Coats is a FTSE 250 company and a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

