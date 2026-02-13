Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Cloudflare worth $85,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NET. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $1,247,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $254,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NET. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna set a $190.00 price target on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $436,842.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 495,191 shares in the company, valued at $85,841,359.85. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $4,873,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,677.75. This represents a 51.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,347 shares of company stock worth $124,873,834. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and bullish guidance: Cloudflare reported revenue of $614.5M (+33.6% YoY) and EPS of $0.28, topping estimates, and issued a 2026 revenue target (~$2.795B) that signals sustained AI-driven demand and record contract activity. CNBC: Q4 results

Q4 beat and bullish guidance: Cloudflare reported revenue of $614.5M (+33.6% YoY) and EPS of $0.28, topping estimates, and issued a 2026 revenue target (~$2.795B) that signals sustained AI-driven demand and record contract activity. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/target increases: Multiple firms raised targets or upgraded NET (e.g., Robert W. Baird upgrade to outperform with a $260 PT; Wells Fargo and Barclays raised targets), supporting further upside expectations. Zacks: Analyst optimism

Analyst upgrades/target increases: Multiple firms raised targets or upgraded NET (e.g., Robert W. Baird upgrade to outperform with a $260 PT; Wells Fargo and Barclays raised targets), supporting further upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: Elevated call buying (≈13,474 calls traded, ~11% above average) suggests some traders are placing bullish bets on further upside. No link

Unusual options activity: Elevated call buying (≈13,474 calls traded, ~11% above average) suggests some traders are placing bullish bets on further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/sector checks: Several pieces examine whether the stock’s elevated valuation is justified after the AI-fueled beat — useful reading for investors weighing entry points. Yahoo: Valuation check

Valuation/sector checks: Several pieces examine whether the stock’s elevated valuation is justified after the AI-fueled beat — useful reading for investors weighing entry points. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating ($224 PT), highlighting mixed analyst sentiment despite the strong quarter. StreetInsider: Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating ($224 PT), highlighting mixed analyst sentiment despite the strong quarter. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed: Director John Graham‑Cumming sold 2,520 shares (small relative to his stake), which can trigger short-term caution among some investors. SEC: Form 4

Insider sale disclosed: Director John Graham‑Cumming sold 2,520 shares (small relative to his stake), which can trigger short-term caution among some investors. Negative Sentiment: Institutional trimming: Alfreton Capital reported a ~55% reduction in its stake, signaling some profit-taking by funds after the run-up. DefenseWorld: Alfreton selling

Institutional trimming: Alfreton Capital reported a ~55% reduction in its stake, signaling some profit-taking by funds after the run-up. Negative Sentiment: Some target trims: A few analysts trimmed price targets (e.g., Scotiabank to $225, Needham trimmed PT) — mixed signals that add short‑term volatility risk. TickerReport: PT cuts

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $185.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.56, a PEG ratio of 164.18 and a beta of 1.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $260.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.The firm had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Featured Articles

