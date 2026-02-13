Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and traded as high as $29.18. Civeo shares last traded at $28.4550, with a volume of 33,828 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on shares of Civeo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Civeo in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Civeo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVEO

Civeo Trading Down 1.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $327.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Civeo by 7.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 470,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 32,452 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Civeo by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 370,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 53,119 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 8.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 144,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of workforce accommodations and integrated facility management services, primarily serving the oil and gas, mining, and construction sectors. The company specializes in the development, ownership, and operation of remote lodging facilities, commonly known as “man camps,” designed to house workers in geographically challenging environments. Its services include turnkey accommodations, catering, housekeeping, grounds maintenance, and logistical support, tailored to meet the needs of large-scale energy and resource projects.

With a network of lodges and villages across North America and Australia, Civeo caters to clients operating in regions such as Alberta’s oil sands, the Bakken shale play, and Australia’s Pilbara and Bowen Basin mining districts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.