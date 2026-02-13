Citigroup Inc. $C Position Reduced by Longbow Finance SA

Longbow Finance SA cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,456 shares during the quarter. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $2,455,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,099 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6,172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,481 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,334,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,523,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $125.16.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s rates desk warns markets are “too calm” about U.S. inflation — a view that implies higher‑for‑longer rates and could support banks’ net interest income (a key earnings driver). Read More.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

