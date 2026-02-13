Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 137,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 267.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,383,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $94,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,557 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results and AI demand — Cisco reported record Q2 revenue (~$15.3B), topped estimates on revenue and non‑GAAP EPS, and disclosed $2.1B of AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers, confirming durable AI-driven demand. Cisco Q2 press release

Strong Q2 results and AI demand — Cisco reported record Q2 revenue (~$15.3B), topped estimates on revenue and non‑GAAP EPS, and disclosed $2.1B of AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers, confirming durable AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: New AI networking silicon — Cisco unveiled the Silicon One G300 chip and new routers aimed at large AI clusters, a strategic product push into AI infrastructure that supports longer‑term revenue potential. AI chip announcement

New AI networking silicon — Cisco unveiled the Silicon One G300 chip and new routers aimed at large AI clusters, a strategic product push into AI infrastructure that supports longer‑term revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and capital return support — Several firms raised price targets / reiterated buys after the quarter (Citigroup, UBS, BNP, Rosenblatt among others), and Cisco raised the quarterly dividend, underscoring confidence from some analysts and continued shareholder returns. Analyst target changes

Analysts and capital return support — Several firms raised price targets / reiterated buys after the quarter (Citigroup, UBS, BNP, Rosenblatt among others), and Cisco raised the quarterly dividend, underscoring confidence from some analysts and continued shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance: revenue beats but margin commentary mixed — Cisco raised FY26 revenue and EPS ranges above consensus, and provided Q3 revenue/EPS ranges in line with estimates; however, some of the guidance implicitly assumes tariff/memory impacts, making near‑term clarity mixed. Q2 slide deck / guidance

Guidance: revenue beats but margin commentary mixed — Cisco raised FY26 revenue and EPS ranges above consensus, and provided Q3 revenue/EPS ranges in line with estimates; however, some of the guidance implicitly assumes tariff/memory impacts, making near‑term clarity mixed. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure from rising memory costs — The main driver of the selloff: management warned higher memory prices are pressuring gross margins, and reported gross margin came in below some estimates, sparking investor concern about margin sustainability. Memory price pressure / CNBC

Margin pressure from rising memory costs — The main driver of the selloff: management warned higher memory prices are pressuring gross margins, and reported gross margin came in below some estimates, sparking investor concern about margin sustainability. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: cautious outlook & sector spillover — Traders interpreted the margin commentary as a “mediocre”/cautious near‑term outlook despite the beat, driving a sharp intraday decline in Cisco and weighing on other networking/chip names (Arista, chipmakers) and broader tech ETFs. MarketWatch sector impact

Market reaction: cautious outlook & sector spillover — Traders interpreted the margin commentary as a “mediocre”/cautious near‑term outlook despite the beat, driving a sharp intraday decline in Cisco and weighing on other networking/chip names (Arista, chipmakers) and broader tech ETFs. Negative Sentiment: Short interest / volume noise — Reports of increased trading and anomalous short‑interest figures (zeros/NaNs in some feeds) are noisy and not a clear driver; the dominant price action is driven by margin fears and heavy sell volume. Seeking Alpha: investor sentiment

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $836,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 146,368 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,363.84. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 704,153 shares in the company, valued at $54,431,026.90. This trade represents a 14.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 507,122 shares of company stock valued at $39,545,816 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Melius Research increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Trading Down 12.3%

CSCO opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $296.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.