Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 16,210 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,817 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,210 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about FedEx
Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management laid out an explicit push into higher‑margin B2B and premium B2C segments, targeting $98B in revenue by 2029 and double‑digit operating profit growth through FY2029 — a strategic shift that supports higher margins and longer‑term EPS growth. FedEx Focuses on B2B Clients to Hit Revenue Goals
- Positive Sentiment: FedEx updated multi‑year guidance and raised its revenue outlook for FY2029 while issuing FY2026 revenue guidance above consensus, giving investors clearer visibility on growth and supporting valuation upside. FedEx Targets Higher Revenue in Fiscal 2029
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted price targets and kept bullish ratings (Bank of America raised its PT to $414 and Wolfe Research to $394), reflecting confidence that the strategy and deal activity justify a higher multiple. BofA Raises FedEx Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and other analysts specifically cited FedEx’s planned InPost investment and European parcel automation/AI initiatives as ways to lower delivery costs and accelerate higher‑margin growth in Europe. FedEx price target raised by Bank of America on InPost deal
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Raj Subramaniam highlighted AI deployment and automation as growth/efficiency levers — messaging that reinforces the company’s digital‑led margin improvement story. FedEx CEO on how the company is optimizing AI
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage and commentary outlets (Barron’s, Yahoo Finance) are framing the long‑range targets as valuation‑supportive if execution holds, which can attract reflation into the stock. FedEx Has Big Goals That Deserve a Bigger Valuation
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational note for near‑term volumes: Presidents Day federal holiday timing affects market hours and some carrier delivery schedules — relevant for intraday/short‑term volume expectations but not a change to the company’s strategy. Is the stock market open on Presidents Day? Will USPS, FedEx and UPS make deliveries?
- Negative Sentiment: Not all commentary is constructive: at least one analysis suggests the current valuation already prices much of the express growth and that now may be late to buy, signaling some investor caution about near‑term upside absent clear execution. FedEx: A Bit Too Late To Buy Now Despite Its Express Growth
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx
FedEx Stock Up 0.4%
FedEx stock opened at $368.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $380.86. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.
FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.