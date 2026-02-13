Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 16,210 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,817 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,210 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $364.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.26.

FedEx stock opened at $368.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $380.86. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

