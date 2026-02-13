CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Up 82.5% in January

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,290 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the January 15th total of 3,446 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,329 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,329 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of CHS stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. CHS has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91.

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

About CHS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

CHS Inc (NASDAQ: CHSCM) is a diversified, global agribusiness cooperative owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, the company operates two primary business segments: Energy and Ag Business. Through its Energy segment, CHS markets and distributes refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products under the Cenex® brand, and it manages a nationwide network of fuel distribution terminals, convenience stores and retail outlets.

In its Ag Business segment, CHS provides grain marketing, crop nutrients, crop protection products and animal nutrition solutions.

