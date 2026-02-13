Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14,333.76 and traded as high as $15,644.6048. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $15,644.6050, with a volume of 1 shares.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Up 9.9%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14,333.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14,881.07.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, trading on the OTC market under the symbol LDSVF, is a Swiss chocolatier renowned for its premium confectionery. Headquartered in Kilchberg, Switzerland, the company’s portfolio encompasses a variety of chocolate bars, truffles, pralines, seasonal specialties and gift assortments marketed under brands such as Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover and Caffarel. Products are sold through multiple channels, including supermarkets, duty-free shops, specialty retailers and Lindt’s own boutiques and cafés.

Founded in 1845 by David Sprüngli-Schwarz and his son Rudolf Sprüngli-Ammann, the company introduced significant innovations to chocolate production, most notably the conching process that underpins modern chocolate texture.

