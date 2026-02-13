China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Down 65.2% in January

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,640,697 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the January 15th total of 4,713,489 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 746 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,199.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 746 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,199.3 days.

China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHHQF opened at $4.80 on Friday. China Hongqiao Group has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Get China Hongqiao Group alerts:

About China Hongqiao Group

(Get Free Report)

China Hongqiao Group Limited is one of the world’s leading producers of primary aluminum and related products. The company operates an integrated production chain spanning bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and power generation. Leveraging access to low-cost hydroelectric power and in-house alumina capacity, Hongqiao has established a position as a cost-competitive supplier in the global aluminum market.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Binzhou, Shandong Province, China Hongqiao Group has grown through vertical integration and strategic expansion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Hongqiao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Hongqiao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.