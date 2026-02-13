Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $210.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHKP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.48.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $164.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.10 and its 200-day moving average is $190.97. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $161.00 and a 52-week high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $731,276,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,601,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,295,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,711,000 after acquiring an additional 597,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,171,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,274,000 after acquiring an additional 170,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Check Point Software Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Check Point Software Technologies this week:

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.