Check Capital Management Inc. CA Increases Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895,247 shares during the quarter. Sirius XM comprises approximately 1.6% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $47,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 925,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after acquiring an additional 92,111 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM’s offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.