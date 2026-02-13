C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.18 and traded as high as $78.86. C&F Financial shares last traded at $78.86, with a volume of 2,111 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of C&F Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

C&F Financial Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $255.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 38,088 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $854,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in C&F Financial by 2,137.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for C&F Bank, a community‐focused financial institution headquartered in Stephens City, Virginia. Founded in 1921, the company has grown from a single local bank into a regional franchise serving both retail and commercial clients. While the holding company trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker CFFI, its principal activities remain centered on traditional banking services designed to foster long-term relationships within its communities.

C&F Bank offers a full suite of deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and consumer and commercial loan facilities.

