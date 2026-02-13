Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Century Global Commodities Co. (TSE:CNT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.04. Century Global Commodities shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 20,500 shares.

Century Global Commodities Trading Down 12.5%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Century Global Commodities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Global Commodities Corp is a diversified company and primarily engaged in exploration and mining activities with assets in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Quebec, Canada. It also has operations in the distribution of food in China. Its segments include the Mining segment, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Canada and the investment in global mining securities; the Food segment, which engages in the distribution of food and the provision of food service in Hong Kong and Mainland China; and the Corporate segment, which mainly represents the group’s corporate and managerial functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Global Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Global Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.